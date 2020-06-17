Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.06.2020 | 1:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Gulshan Devaiah on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, says Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is both a shock and a wake-up call for the entire industry. The actor’s sudden tragic death has left people from the industry questioning where they went wrong. While everybody has been mourning his death, it’s difficult for people to accept the news. A lot of actors have also opened up about their battles with mental health issues and there are also some who are calling out Bollywood for its nasty hierarchy.

Gulshan Devaiah on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, says Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work

Taking to his Twitter, Gulshan Devaiah, who was seen in movies like Ram-Leela and Shaitaan, said, “Really sorry to be doing this but Bollywood is not a family , it never was and never will be . If one thinks it’s a family .. there is the problem. Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work  that’s it . I am really not trying to put anybody down here & sorry if it seems”.

On hearing of Sushant’s demise’s news, Gulshan had tweeted, “As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it & that's why it (is) so disturbing, even if you didn't know him at all. It's a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end”.

Also Read: Koena Mitra calls out the nepotism in the industry after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Police say no signs of foul play in Sushant…

Katrina Kaif is staying fit and injury free…

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Saif…

Mithun Chakraborty to not celebrate his…

Remo D’Souza says he was in talks with…

Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Divya Khosla…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification