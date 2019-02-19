Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.02.2019 | 10:33 PM IST

Gully Boy: Indian Railway’s snazzy re-mix of Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Ayega is SAVAGE AF

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gully Boy’s Ranveer Singh has inspired Indian Railways and we are shook! Indian Railways re-wrote the lyrics of the hit number and made the rap to adhere to the message of condemning the ticketless travel in local trains! The message reads: Avoid ticketless travel. Use UTS App and ATVM machines to purchase tickets. The information given to the press by Indian Railways read that the video was made in a bid to staying relevant to the changing times. Now, the re-mix of this song is so trippy that it will make you totally addictive to the song all over again. Listen to it once and you will know what we mean.

Gully Boy Indian Railway’s snazzy re-mix of Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Ayega is SAVAGE AF

Ranveer’s Gully Boy is garnering a lot of moolah at the box office. It is a sure shot winner and has got both critical and massy appeal. On professional front, Ranveer Singh is prepping for Kapil Dev biopic with Kabir Khan and the team. He is taking professional coaching to get into his character and practices intense bowling and batting for over two hours every day. The film will start with London schedule.

Ranveer’s next projects include Takht and ’83. This has been a whirlwind of year for Ranveer and Indian Railways acknowledging his song and re-making the same is just a really great form of flattery.

Also Read: Subhash K Jha talks about Gully Boy

More Pages: Gully Boy Box Office Collection , Gully Boy Movie Review

