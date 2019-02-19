Kriti Sanon, the quintessential outsider May just be four films old in Bollywood but she had steadfastly aced her way to being a millennial style icon. Tapping new style avenues, whether it’s for promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet or travel, her carefully curated styles always evoke a wow. Her svelte frame, classic good looks and a coy smile add to her stunning demeanour. The promotions of her upcoming film, Luka Chuppi sees her engage us into the fold consciously. After enthralling us with vibes that ranged from being sleek, slick, neo-ethnic, laid back, boho-chic – Kriti went on a prowl and roped in a sassy animal print vibe. Fashion aficionados have declared the street style vibe for Spring/Summer 2019 to be dictated by animal prints. The seemingly exotic animal print trend is a must try for even the shy this season.

Celebrity inspired styles breathe a new lease of life into our boring wardrobes. Intent on pushing the style envelope, this bold print got a snazzy update from Ms. Sanon and here is a closer look at her #OOTD.

Kriti Sanon – On the Prowl

Kriti teamed Zara separates of a high neck and sleeved knit top with a matching mini skirt. She layered them with a sheer lace shrug clasped at the waist with a black belt.

Large hoops and sleek heels upped the look.

While the top is priced at 25.99 GBP (approximately INR 1850/-), the skirt is priced at 19.99 GBP (approximately INR 2400/-).

Makeup artist Adrian Jacobs gave Kriti a flawless makeup of pink lips, soft eyes and defined eyebrows.

Hairstylist Aasif Ahmed gave Kriti a half braided and half textured wavy hairdo.

Style Cues to Steal from Kriti Sanon

Contemporary and non-fussy, Kriti makes a case for the reigning animal print trend. She also dabbles into the subtle trend of summertime layering breaking the monotony of the separates.

Luka Chuppi, a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan featured Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It narrates the story of a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman and their ensuing the live-in drama. It is scheduled for a release on March 1, 2019.

