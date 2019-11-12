Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.11.2019 | 8:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

“When I  go out or make an appearance, I want to have fun with hair and make-up, and new clothes,” says Sara Ali Khan on what fashion means to her

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most followed celebrities from her generation with an amazing fan following. She is not only loved for her acting but also her simplicity and impeccable fashion sense.

"When I  go out or make an appearance, I want to have fun with hair and make-up, and new clothes," says Sara Ali Khan on what fashion means to her

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Sara Ali Khan shared her take on fashion, “I don’t think about fashion all that much. I never have. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to look good. I just think that there is a time and place for everything”.

She further adds “When I go out or make an appearance, I want to have fun with hair and make-up, and new clothes. As far as my personal style is concerned, I don’t adhere to regular conventions. I am most comfortable in a chikankari salwar kameez or a tracksuit. It’s a personal statement and I wear it unapologetically,”

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated revenue of 30 crores this year alone and brands range from sports brands to jewelry brands which shows how versatile she is.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1, both of which are slated to release next year.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan’s latest video doing Pilates is MAJOR Monday motivation!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Imtiaz Ali to make a film on the life of…

Shakuntala Devi-The Human Computer: Jisshu…

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to act…

Sholay to be screened at the 50th edition of…

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi…

Chhichhore actor Naveen Polishetty reveals…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification