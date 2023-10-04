comscore
Last Updated 04.10.2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Fukrey 3 director shares PRICELESS throwback pic featuring Fukrey gang with Jawan Shah Rukh Khan

Fukrey 3 director shares PRICELESS throwback pic featuring Fukrey gang with Jawan Shah Rukh Khan

The throwback picture features Shah Rukh Khan with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 has taken the box office by storm, riding high on its remarkable success. Today, the film's director, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, treated fans to a delightful behind-the-scenes moment as he shared a picture featuring the beloved Fukreys and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the first film of the famous franchise.

In a quirky caption that adds to the excitement surrounding the film, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's social media post has left fans buzzing with curiosity. He writes “Jawaan fukrey (yeh picture pehli fukrey ki hai. Jawaan tab bhi Jawaan thay ab bhi Jawaan hain. fukrey tab bhi fukrey thay ab bhi fukrey hain) Major throwback.”

As Fukrey 3 continues to win hearts and dominate the box office, the audience can not stop praising the film.

Meanwhile, speaking of Jawan, the Atlee directorial has become the highest all-time 4th weekend grosser. It has also become the first Bollywood movie to go past Rs. 600 crores and that too in less than a month’s time. Produced under SRK’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment and it also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone, among others.

Also Read: Fukrey 3 Box Office: Yet another HIT this winning season, does quite well on Tuesday


