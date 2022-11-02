'Julie & Julia' author Julie Powell known for recreating all of Julia Child's recipes has died at 49.

Julie Powell spent a year cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking”. The author passed away on October 26, at 49.

Food blogger Julie Powell known for ‘Julie & Julia’ dies at the age of 49

According to Insider, Powell died from cardiac arrest on October 26, her husband, Eric Powell. He told the outlet that she died at their home in Olivebridge, New York.

Powell rose to fame after starting her food blog, the Julie/Julia Project where she created every one of Child's recipes in her "Mastering the Art of French Cooking: Volume I" cookbook. The blog, launched in 2002, received over 400,000 pageviews by the end of the year as the report suggests.

Following the success of the blog, it was made into a book "Julie & Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously" in 2005 by Little, Brown, and Company. Then in 2009, it was turned into a major feature Julie & Julia starring Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell.

As per the report, the film drew attention to both Powell's and Child's works. Powell's book sold over 1 million copies, and the film made Child a New York Times best-seller. Powell made a niche for herself through her casual approach to writing about cooking, setting herself apart from other writers of the time.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.