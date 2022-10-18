The Flash star Ezra Miller appeared virtually to plead not guilty to felony burglary charges in a Vermont court on October 17, Monday morning. The actor, if convicted, faces up to 26 years in prison.

According to Variety, Miller, who is accused of breaking into a residence in Stamford, Vt., on May 1, appeared in Bennington Superior Court virtually with their lawyer. After investigating at the time, Vermont State Police had discovered several missing bottles of alcohol from the property while the homeowners were not present. After collecting statements and reviewing surveillance footage, police charged Miller with felony burglary.

"Ezra Miller this morning pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants," Miller's attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot said in a statement. "Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

As per the report, the petit larceny charge states that the stolen items were less than $900 in total value. The felony burglary charge has a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $1,000 maximum fine. The larceny charge is a maximum of one year and a similar $1,000 fine. Miller also agreed to not have any contact with the homeowner or return to the residence.

Miller has been the center of controversies and legal issues recently, as they were arrested twice in a month in Hawaii. The first arrest was due to disorderly conduct and harassment, while the second was for second-degree assault. The harassment charge was later dismissed. Miller is also accused of choking a woman in a bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

In August, Miller apologized for their past erratic behavior and stated that they began undergoing mental health treatment. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller had said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller is currently set to star in the standalone film as the title character in Warner Bros.'s The Flash, slated for a June 2023 release.

