As a New Year gift to Ranbir Kapoor fans, the makers of Animal unveiled the first look poster of the thriller.

Venturing into a new genre, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal seems to be garnering ample attention as fans cannot wait to see the actor in a brand new avatar. While his look and the details of the film are being kept under wraps, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, T-Series and the entire team of Animal decided to give a sneak peek into it as we gear up to enter a new year. Right before midnight, the makers unveiled the first look of the Rashmika Mandanna starrer on social media.

FIRST LOOK: This intense poster of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal will leave you wanting for more

Just a day ago, makers had taken to Instagram to make an announcement that the film’s first look will be released on December 31. Keeping up with their promise, before the clock strikes 12, the makers posted the first look of Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor and the intense poster definitely seems to be creating waves.

For the unversed, Animal is expected to a gangster drama that also brings together Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. It also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, playing pivotal roles. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer and head honcho of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar had spoken about the film saying, “Animal has heroism, songs, real dialogue-baazi, and father-son emotion. Just like you saw how KGF: Chapter 2 had mother's emotion, and action, this one will have action, songs, a big-looking film, everything is there with a great star cast. So, there isn't pressure with the movie but more confidence that film can become a huge one.”

Animal is expected to be shot in Mumbai and is slated to release on August 11, 2023 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

