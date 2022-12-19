comscore

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Anupam Kher & more wish Lionel Messi as Argentina wins against France

Bollywood News

Celebrities took to social media to celebrate Argentina's win against France at FIFA World Cup 2022.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It's been a wild Sunday. Lionel Messi commemorated his last FIFA World Cup with a humongous win. As the team Argentina scored a victory against France in the finals of the world cup, fans around the world witnessed a match of a lifetime. The French football player Kylian Mbappé scored three goals during the match making history and becoming the second athlete to achieve the milestone in FIFA. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and the team celebrated their massive victory in a match that changed in the third half. Celebrities from Bollywood and the South took to social media to wish Messi on his spectacular moment and celebrate the spirit of sports.

Have a look at the tweets:

MAMMOOTTY

MOHANLAL

SUSHMITA SEN

RANDEEP HOODA

PREITY ZINTA

DULQUER SALMAAN

DHANUSH

PRAKASH RAAJ

DIA MIRZA

ANUPAM KHER

ARJUN RAMPAL

SAIYAMI KHER

VIVEK OBEROI

SOPHIE CHOUDRY

DINO MOREA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

ADITYA SEAL

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

