Celebrities took to social media to celebrate Argentina's win against France at FIFA World Cup 2022.

It's been a wild Sunday. Lionel Messi commemorated his last FIFA World Cup with a humongous win. As the team Argentina scored a victory against France in the finals of the world cup, fans around the world witnessed a match of a lifetime. The French football player Kylian Mbappé scored three goals during the match making history and becoming the second athlete to achieve the milestone in FIFA. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and the team celebrated their massive victory in a match that changed in the third half. Celebrities from Bollywood and the South took to social media to wish Messi on his spectacular moment and celebrate the spirit of sports.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Anupam Kher & more wish Lionel Messi as Argentina wins against France

Have a look at the tweets:

MAMMOOTTY

What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !! Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world Well Played #France and @KMbappe#FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/hLfZCSmbXa — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 18, 2022

MOHANLAL

A glorious final...two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations #Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VsEVMU8tri — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 18, 2022

SUSHMITA SEN

RANDEEP HOODA

MESSI-ahh!!!!

A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career????????

Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star

WHAT A FINAL#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal #ARGvsFRA #Messi???? #Argentina #VamosArgentina pic.twitter.com/51Uk8gy0sw — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 18, 2022

PREITY ZINTA

Omg ! What a game ❤️ ! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you ???? Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting pic.twitter.com/0qdKt2bQid — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 18, 2022

DULQUER SALMAAN

What just happened !!! What. A. Game. !!!! #Mbappe you god but this one was always for #LionelMessi???? YASSSSSS !! #FIFAWorldCup2022 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) December 18, 2022

DHANUSH

Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving ♥️♥️⭐️⭐️ Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2022

PRAKASH RAAJ

DIA MIRZA

10 all the way ???????? what a final!!! Unbelievable. What an absolute treat to watch!!! Congratulations #Arg. Well played #FRa. #FIFAWorldCup — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 18, 2022

ANUPAM KHER

ARJUN RAMPAL

SAIYAMI KHER

WHAT A MATCH!!! The best World Cup game I have ever seen. The GOAT Messi Messi Messi. ❤️ #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bHJf0LRJEJ — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 18, 2022

VIVEK OBEROI

What an incredible game! As an #Argentina & #Messi fan this was awesome! But kudos to France and @KMbappe for being a phenomenal opposition and making this the best World Cup Final ever! pic.twitter.com/DCODrEL3tE — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 18, 2022

SOPHIE CHOUDRY

Congrats #arg and #messi but my love and respect for #fra and #mbappe has gone ten times higher. They have won everyone’s heart! They fought and how!!! Took the match away from Arg twice but it was not to be!! What a final. Absolutely epic ❤️❤️❤️ #FIFAWorldCup — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 18, 2022

DINO MOREA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea)

ADITYA SEAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.