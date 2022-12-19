It's been a wild Sunday. Lionel Messi commemorated his last FIFA World Cup with a humongous win. As the team Argentina scored a victory against France in the finals of the world cup, fans around the world witnessed a match of a lifetime. The French football player Kylian Mbappé scored three goals during the match making history and becoming the second athlete to achieve the milestone in FIFA. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and the team celebrated their massive victory in a match that changed in the third half. Celebrities from Bollywood and the South took to social media to wish Messi on his spectacular moment and celebrate the spirit of sports.
MAMMOOTTY
What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !!
Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match
Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world
Well Played #France and @KMbappe#FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/hLfZCSmbXa
— Mammootty (@mammukka) December 18, 2022
MOHANLAL
A glorious final...two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations #Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VsEVMU8tri
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 18, 2022
SUSHMITA SEN
Finally!!!!!????????❤️????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
What a World Cup Final!!! Congratulations #argentina Proud of you @leomessi WAY TO FINISH!!!????????❤️???????? #hatsoff #teamspirit #definitionoflegend #fifaworldcup2022 #champions ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jLBtjHU1FH
— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 18, 2022
RANDEEP HOODA
MESSI-ahh!!!!
A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career????????
Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star
WHAT A FINAL#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal #ARGvsFRA #Messi???? #Argentina #VamosArgentina pic.twitter.com/51Uk8gy0sw
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 18, 2022
PREITY ZINTA
Omg ! What a game ❤️ ! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you ???? Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting pic.twitter.com/0qdKt2bQid
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 18, 2022
DULQUER SALMAAN
What just happened !!! What. A. Game. !!!! #Mbappe you god but this one was always for #LionelMessi???? YASSSSSS !! #FIFAWorldCup2022
— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) December 18, 2022
DHANUSH
Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving ♥️♥️⭐️⭐️ Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year.
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2022
PRAKASH RAAJ
What a match #Argentina what a game #Messi???? .. #FIFAWorldCup
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 18, 2022
DIA MIRZA
10 all the way ???????? what a final!!! Unbelievable. What an absolute treat to watch!!! Congratulations #Arg. Well played #FRa. #FIFAWorldCup
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 18, 2022
ANUPAM KHER
क्या फाड़ू था ये मैच दोस्तों! इस भाषा के लिए माफ़ी! मगर और कोई शब्द फिट नहीं बैठ रहा था! ????! #Messi???? का जवाब नहीं। इस मैच के दौरान लग रहा था कि इसमें कुछ भी हो सकता है!! वाह! जय हो!! ????????????❤️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/9j38wPpSLe
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 18, 2022
ARJUN RAMPAL
Yessssssssssssssssssss #Argentina what a final. The #worldcup goes to Qatar and #Argentina and #Messi what a #WorldCupFinal
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 18, 2022
SAIYAMI KHER
WHAT A MATCH!!! The best World Cup game I have ever seen. The GOAT Messi Messi Messi. ❤️ #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bHJf0LRJEJ
— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 18, 2022
VIVEK OBEROI
What an incredible game! As an #Argentina & #Messi fan this was awesome! But kudos to France and @KMbappe for being a phenomenal opposition and making this the best World Cup Final ever! pic.twitter.com/DCODrEL3tE
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 18, 2022
SOPHIE CHOUDRY
Congrats #arg and #messi but my love and respect for #fra and #mbappe has gone ten times higher. They have won everyone’s heart! They fought and how!!! Took the match away from Arg twice but it was not to be!! What a final. Absolutely epic ❤️❤️❤️ #FIFAWorldCup
— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 18, 2022
DINO MOREA
View this post on Instagram
ADITYA SEAL
View this post on Instagram
