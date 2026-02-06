After the anticipation around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King reaches its peak, fresh reports suggest that the actor’s next project could be a sequel to one of his most beloved films, Main Hoon Na. According to an exclusive from Pinkvilla, discussions between Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan are progressing, pointing to Main Hoon Na 2 as a strong contender for his post-King slate.

Farah Khan develops double-role concept for Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na 2: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to reunite

If realised, this sequel would mark a reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan after nearly 12 years. Their collaborations in the past — including Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy New Year (2014) — delivered significant box office results and helped define the commercial cinema of their respective eras.

Sources quoted in the report say Farah Khan has devised an “exciting double-role concept” specifically for Khan. “Farah Khan has cracked an exciting double-role concept for Shah Rukh Khan, which has excited the superstar,” one insider told Pinkvilla. “The idea is said to elevate the emotion and entertainment quotient of the sequel, while SRK will explore two contrasting characters.”

Main Hoon Na original cast to return for sequel

According to the report, the sequel will retain the emotional core of the original while expanding its scope. The central narrative is expected to revolve around a new threat to India, blending elements of patriotism with action and comedy — a combination that helped make the 2004 original memorable. “The film will be a patriotism galore, with the original cast returning,” the source added.

The screenplay is being shaped under writer Aakash Kaushik, with the core story reportedly coming from Shah Rukh Khan himself. In addition to the return of some original cast members, the production team is also considering introducing new faces, preserving nostalgia while broadening the film’s appeal.

Production timelines are yet to be confirmed. Insiders indicate that Shah Rukh Khan is expected to hear the complete narration after he finishes shooting King, which is scheduled to wrap around May 2026. After the narration, Khan will make a final decision on whether to green-light Main Hoon Na 2.

This cautious approach reflects the gravity of attempting a sequel to a film that holds a special place for fans of Hindi cinema. The original Main Hoon Na blended action, drama, and light-hearted moments to become a cultural touchstone, and expectations around its follow-up are similarly high.

While Main Hoon Na 2 remains in an advanced development phase rather than actively in production, industry watchers see the reports as a strong indicator of where Shah Rukh Khan’s career may head after King.

Also Read: Next On Netflix 2026: 23 years after Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan reunite for Kartavya; Mismatched: Season 4 helmed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar director Divyang Thakkar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.