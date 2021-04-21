Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2021 | 11:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Fahadh Faasil and wife Nazriya in Hyderabad to shoot their Telugu debut

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The popular Malayalam actors, husband and wife, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are now in Hyderabad shooting their debut in Telugu, though not in the same film. While the incredibly versatile Fahadh will be seen as the antagonist in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, his wife Nazriya is all set to play the lead opposite Telugu superstar Nani in. Both husband and wife are very excited about their Telugu debut as they have a massive fan following among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Fahadh Faasil and wife Nazriya in Hyderabad to shoot their Telugu debut

Says Fahadh, “The language is the least important component of a film. I would accept a film in any language if the script and character fascinate me. In Pushpa I’ve a very interesting role and that’s the reason I accepted it.”

Interestingly Fahadh latest release Joji has him doing shades of black and grey and he also plays the villain with Kamal Haasan in Vikram.

While Nazya’s Telugu debut film Ante Sundariniki is directed by Vivek Athreya who earlier directed Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, Fahadh’s Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar who earlier directed Allu Arjun in Arya and its sequel.

Also Read: “My next release, Malik is for theatres only” – Fahadh Faasil

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Salman Khan refuses to take money for…

SRK’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3,…

SCOOP: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be…

SCOOP: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to clash…

Superstars Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and…

Ranvir Shorey to return as Salman Khan's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification