The popular Malayalam actors, husband and wife, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are now in Hyderabad shooting their debut in Telugu, though not in the same film. While the incredibly versatile Fahadh will be seen as the antagonist in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, his wife Nazriya is all set to play the lead opposite Telugu superstar Nani in. Both husband and wife are very excited about their Telugu debut as they have a massive fan following among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Says Fahadh, “The language is the least important component of a film. I would accept a film in any language if the script and character fascinate me. In Pushpa I’ve a very interesting role and that’s the reason I accepted it.”

Interestingly Fahadh latest release Joji has him doing shades of black and grey and he also plays the villain with Kamal Haasan in Vikram.

While Nazya’s Telugu debut film Ante Sundariniki is directed by Vivek Athreya who earlier directed Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, Fahadh’s Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar who earlier directed Allu Arjun in Arya and its sequel.

Also Read: “My next release, Malik is for theatres only” – Fahadh Faasil

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.