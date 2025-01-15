Shahid Kapoor began 2024 with a bang with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was the first hit of last year. He hopes to repeat last year’s magic in 2025 with Deva. The teaser of the film was unveiled on January 5 and caught attention. The song ‘Bhasad Macha’ also managed to impress movie buffs. And now, the makers are all set to launch the trailer of the film. Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor posted a rugged picture on his social media account with the caption, ‘Trailer agle hafte’, indicating that the much-awaited promo will be out next week.

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva to be unveiled on January 21; trailer launch event not yet confirmed

Bollywood Hungama has learned the exact date of the trailer release. A source told us, “Deva’s trailer will be out on Tuesday, January 21. The teaser of Deva and ‘Bhasad Macha’ introduced the world of the film and the massy avatar of Shahid Kapoor. The trailer will give an idea about the plot of the film and will also highlight the other actors, including Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and others.”

When asked if there would be a trailer launch, the source didn’t have knowledge about it. But he said, “The makers are looking at it and a clearer picture will emerge in a day or two. An event was held to launch the teaser at Bandra Fort but no questions were taken by the media. At the trailer launch, this can be arranged and along with Shahid, Pooja Hegde and others can also grace the event and interact with the journalists.”

Deva is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios and is all set to release on January 31. It marks the Bollywood debut of Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews. Meanwhile, there were speculations that Deva is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, which is also directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that there are murmurs that Deva might be inspired by Mumbai Mirror (2013), starring Sachiin Joshi.

