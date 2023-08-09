With only two days left for the release of the movie on the big screen, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are busy with the promotions of Gadar 2 in full swing. The actors have been in New Delhi for promotions. A special screening was hosted on Tuesday for the Indian Army and a unanimous response came front them.

EXCLUSIVE: Tears and claps ensue after Indian Army watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 at a special screening in New Delhi

As per a source close to the film, "The top brass of the Indian Army watched Gadar 2 last night with their respective families. The makers of the movie were elated to see the response from them as tears and claps ensued at the screening. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma's performances were appreciated by them. The first screening of the movie received a thunderous response from them, and even better than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As they left the screening, they chanted 'Hindustan Zindabad' on their way out last night. The response from the th crowd was super energetic and positive."

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

