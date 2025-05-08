Sholay (1975) is considered one of the greatest films of all time, if not the greatest film, by several moviegoers. The year is significant for this epic as on August 15, it’ll complete 50 glorious years. Bollywood Hungama has learned that though the anniversary is more than three months away, the makers of the film have already started planning to bring it back in cinemas this year on Independence Day.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “We are living in the era of re-releases, and moreover, Sholay is a film that has a fan base in every generation. There are many who were born much later and have never experienced the brilliance of this film on the big screen. Also, it has always done well whenever it has returned to the big screen. Post-2000s, the concept of re-releases became rare. Sholay was re-released in 2004 as part of its 30th anniversary and managed to do well. It was brought to cinemas in 2014, in 3D and again, got decent footfalls.”

The source continued, “Last year, the Film Heritage Foundation held one show of Sholay in Regal Cinema where the 50-year-old print was played. The show was sold out, and videos of people laughing on funny scenes and clapping and dancing during songs went viral. Many expressed regret at not being able to make it to the show. Hence, it's clear that there’s a tremendous demand to catch the classic on the big screen.”

The source further said, “The makers are restoring the film in 4K. And they are also working on a path-breaking idea. If all goes well, they’ll release the film with the original ending of Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) killing Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). It was cut by the then Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which led director Ramesh Sippy to reshoot the climax where Gabbar gets arrested.” The original ending was released on DVD, but this is the first time it’ll be seen in all its glory on the big screen, if all goes well.

Besides Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, Sholay also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Asrani and others. Helen made a special appearance in the song ‘Mehbooba O Mehbooba’.

