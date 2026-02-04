Shanaya Kapoor has opened up about her preparation process for her role in Tu Yaa Main, revealing how she approached understanding and embodying her character ahead of the film’s release. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the romantic thriller stars Kapoor opposite Adarsh Gourav and is slated to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day.

EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya Kapoor reveals Black Panther-inspired prep for Tu Yaa Main: “I didn’t want to play it stereotypically”

Speaking about her role in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Shanaya shared that the first defining aspect she knew about her character was her profession. “The first thing I knew about my character was that she’s this content creator,” she said, adding that it became important for her to find authenticity in how the profession was portrayed on screen. “I wanted to find a lot of truth in her and truth in the profession that she does because it is a very important aspect of the film.”

The actor explained that she consciously stayed away from familiar portrayals often associated with social media influencers. “I didn’t want to play it in this stereotypical way that people do. There’s this perception about content creators—if you create a reel, you’re talking in a certain way or you’re in that girly zone. She isn’t that. She is this complete badass,” Shanaya said.

Kapoor also spoke about an acting technique that helped her connect more deeply with the character. She revealed that during a workshop conducted by Adarsh Gourav and Atul Mongia, she was introduced to the concept of animal study—something she had never explored before. “One of the techniques that Adarsh also introduced me to during Atul sir’s workshop was animal study,” she said.

As part of the exercise, Shanaya chose the black panther as the animal closest to her character’s personality. Explaining her choice, she said, “Black panther is the animal that I chose because of the gaze that she has, the strength she has, how she has this very sensual, charming side to her, and how confident she is in the way she moves.”

To internalise these traits, Shanaya immersed herself in observing the animal closely. “It really helped me watching videos of this animal. We actually even did a day where we performed as the animal,” she shared. Taking the exercise a step further, she revealed that she kept an image of a black panther’s eyes as her phone wallpaper throughout the shoot to remain connected to the character’s emotional core.

Tu Yaa Main marks Shanaya Kapoor’s second theatrical release and pairs her with National Award-winning actor Adarsh Gourav for the first time. With Bejoy Nambiar at the helm, the film is expected to blend romance with psychological and emotional tension when it releases this Valentine’s Day.

Also Read: Suhana Khan drops intense pull-up workout video; Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday cheer her on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.