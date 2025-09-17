EXCLUSIVE: Before Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Arshad Warsi works with son Aryan Khan; to feature in a crucial role in The B***ds Of Bollywood

Earlier this year, there was a lot of excitement generated over Arshad Warsi signing King, one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. It features Shah Rukh Khan in a leading role along with several other prominent actors. It also marks the first time Arshad is working in a film fronted by SRK. Bollywood Hungama has learned that recently, Arshad Warsi worked with Shah Rukh’s son Aryan as well.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Arshad Warsi is a part of The B***ds Of Bollywood, the maiden web series of Aryan Khan. His role has been well-guarded until now. And it's not a cameo or a blink and miss appearance. He has a crucial part in the web show.”

The source continued, “The B***ds Of Bollywood is keenly awaited not just because of the Aryan Khan connection or its well-received promo but also because it has a lot of surprises and special appearances. A few of them are out, but there are many more actors whose glimpse hasn’t been given or even talked about. Arshad is one of them. The idea is to excite the audience once they sit down to watch the show.”

The B***ds Of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor etc. in crucial roles. As of now, it is said that the actors to feature in cameos are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, S S Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, Badshah etc. Recently, a special number featuring Tamannaah Bhatia was unveiled by the makers.

Incidentally, it's going to be an exciting week for Arshad Warsi. While The B***ds Of Bollywood drops on Netflix on September 18, his courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar, releases in cinemas a day later, on September 19.

