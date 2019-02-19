Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.02.2019 | 12:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Dinesh Vijan finally reveals details about HINDI MEDIUM 2 and Irrfan Khan’s role

ByMonica Yadav

Producer Dinesh Vijan, after the success of Stree, is coming back with an array of films in 2019. While Maddock Films’ slate looks pretty strong, there have been a lot of speculations around the sequel of Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium 2. But, the producer and good friend of Irrfan has finally opened up about the project.

EXCLUSIVE Producer Dinesh Vijan finally reveals details about HINDI MEDIUM 2 and Irrfan Khan's role

Just a few days ago, Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai from London for spending almost a year for his cancer treatment. The actor was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour for which he was being treated abroad. Meanwhile, there were a lot of reports that new young actors would take over the sequel while the status of Irrfan remains unclear. Time and again, Dinesh Vijan had said that he would not go ahead with the sequel with Irrfan Khan.

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Bollywood Hungama, Dinesh Vijan revealed that while the actor is back in town, he will only get clarity in a month or so. “Right now, everything is speculation. Irrfan had just come back to town. It’s the script that is ready. Hopefully, in another one month, we’ll have a clarity,” Dinesh said.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films’ has an interesting slate of movies starting with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi which is slated for March 1, 2019 release. This will be followed by Arjun Patiala and Bala among others.

Also Read: After STREE, Rajkummar Rao to star in yet another horror comedy by Dinesh Vijan

More Pages: Hindi Medium 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pulwama Attacks - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Pulwama Attacks - Kangana Ranaut cancels the…

PULWAMA ATTACKS - Manikarnika actress…

SCOOP: Sonakshi Sinha to feature opposite…

Ishaan Khatter to feature in this Sanjay…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to MARRY this…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification