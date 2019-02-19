EXCLUSIVE: Producer Dinesh Vijan finally reveals details about HINDI MEDIUM 2 and Irrfan Khan’s role

Producer Dinesh Vijan, after the success of Stree, is coming back with an array of films in 2019. While Maddock Films’ slate looks pretty strong, there have been a lot of speculations around the sequel of Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium 2. But, the producer and good friend of Irrfan has finally opened up about the project.

Just a few days ago, Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai from London for spending almost a year for his cancer treatment. The actor was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour for which he was being treated abroad. Meanwhile, there were a lot of reports that new young actors would take over the sequel while the status of Irrfan remains unclear. Time and again, Dinesh Vijan had said that he would not go ahead with the sequel with Irrfan Khan.

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Bollywood Hungama, Dinesh Vijan revealed that while the actor is back in town, he will only get clarity in a month or so. “Right now, everything is speculation. Irrfan had just come back to town. It’s the script that is ready. Hopefully, in another one month, we’ll have a clarity,” Dinesh said.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films’ has an interesting slate of movies starting with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi which is slated for March 1, 2019 release. This will be followed by Arjun Patiala and Bala among others.

