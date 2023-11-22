Kartik Aaryan, who has been on a roll since last year, surprised his fans when he revealed that he would be joining hands with popular filmmaker Kabir Khan for his next. Titled Chandu Champion, the film is expected to be a sports drama, promising that it will feature Kartik in a never-seen-before avatar. While the film is currently being shot, we hear that there has been a new addition in the cast which is none other than Aniruddh Dave.

For the unversed, Aniruddh Dave is a popular face on television who has been a part of several shows, was known for his roles in shows like Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan in which he essayed the character of Robot and as Inspector Hanuman Singh in the popular Sony TV show Patiala Babes. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the Satish Kaushik romantic drama Tere Sang (2009) and was last seen in Bell Bottom (2021) alongside Akshay Kumar. Now, he is expected to play a key role in the Kabir Khan film but the details are currently being kept under wraps.

A source close to the actor said, “Aniruddh Dave was missing from fiction shows and daily soaps for the past 3 years because he wanted to explore something new. He found it in the Karthik Aaryan film Chandu Champion. In fact, he has even started shooting for it and is a part o the current schedule which is being shot outside of Mumbai.” Besides, this, the source revealed that Aniruddh is also busy with the film Kaagaz 2, produced by the late Satish Kaushik and directed by V K Prakash.

Speaking of Chandu Champion, it is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film is slated for release on June 14, 2024.

