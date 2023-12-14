comscore
Last Updated 14.12.2023 | 1:51 PM IST

EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari enters advance talks to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last year wasn’t a memorable one for Bollywood at the box office as not many films attained success. One such film that kept the flag of the industry high was the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film was the second in the series. The first one Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles and it was directed by Priyadarshan.

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the team of Anees Bazmee, Kartik and producer Bhushan Kumar are working towards the third film in the franchise titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that actress Palak Tiwari is in advance talks to play a pivotal character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. From what we know so far, the young actress has almost been locked for the role. Reveals an industry insider, “Talks for her to feature in Bhool Bhulaiya 3 are getting serious. Almost everything has been confirmed, just final touches are needed. Once done, and the dotted line signed, an official announcement will be made.”

Palak made her big Bollywood debut earlier this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The multi-starrer also starred Pooja Hegde, Dabbubati Venkatesh, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassi Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh, among others.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, and Anees Bazmee come together for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; unveil first look teaser

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

