Yesterday, reports came in that Akshay Kumar has made an entry into the successful Golmaal franchise. And that’s not all. As per reports, the star has been signed for the role of the villain in Golmaal 5, fronted by Ajay Devgn. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that another prominent actor, also a recurring face of the franchise, has come on board – Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casting took time as there were dates and other issues that needed to be considered. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn were very keen to sign the actress. Even Kareena expressed the desire to return to the Golmaal franchise. She got a lot of love for her antics and comic timing in Golmaal 3 (2010); it continues to be remembered even today, despite the film being released more than 15 years ago. Rohit and his team have written another quirky and entertaining role for Kareena and hence, they tried their best to get her on board. Thankfully, it has finally happened.”

A trade expert commented, “Golmaal 5 had already created excitement since all the earlier four parts were very successful at the box office. Now with Akshay Kumar’s entry and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s return, the series has got a boost. Only Rohit Shetty could have pulled it off thanks to his goodwill, professionalism and envious box office track record.”

Jab Bebo met Akshay and Ajay

In the past, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have worked together in films like Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004) and Insan (2005). While Ajay Devgn had an extended cameo in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi (2021), Akshay was seen in a similar special appearance in Singham Again (2024), led by Ajay. Akshay appeared in a scene in Simmba (2018) as well, which also had Ajay’s massy cameo. Interestingly, these three films were also directed by Rohit Shetty.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked in a whopping 8 films – Ajnabee (2001), Talaash - The Hunt Begins (2003), Aitraaz (2004), Bewafaa (2005), Dosti: Friends Forever (2005), Tashan (2008), Kambakkht Ishq (2009) and Good Newwz (2019). Kareena also had special appearances in Akshay’s Rowdy Rathore (2012), The Shaukeens (2014) and Gabbar Is Back (2015).

As for Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, they have worked together 6 times in Omkara (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), Satyagraha (2013), Singham Returns (2014) and Singham Again (2024). Both parts of Golmaal and Singham were also helmed by Rohit Shetty. Moreover, Ajay and Kareena were cast in LOC Kargil (2003) and Yuva (2004), but didn’t share screen space. Lastly, Kareena appeared in a cameo in Ajay’s Halla Bol (2008).

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have never worked together in a film, and this makes Golmaal 5 all the more special.

