The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is among the most-awaited films of 2025. The rom-com is set for a Christmas 2025 release, and has already sparked excitement among the cine-goers with the fresh teaser and a hit song. As reported by Bollywood Hungama a year back, Kartik Aaryan is drawing a mammoth pay cheque for the film, amounting to Rs. 40 crores.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recovers Rs. 90 cr. even before the release of Kartik Aaryan’s Rs. 170 cr. rom-com

And now, we have some exciting news for all the Kartik Aaryan fans. According to very reliable sources close to Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar is placing all his bets on Kartik Aaryan, as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is among the most expensive rom-coms of Dharma Productions, and the confidence has come from the track record of Kartik Aaryan delivering big at the box office with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 150 crores, in addition to Rs. 20 crores allotted for print and publicity. The film is the second most expensive rom-com of the modern era after the Ranbir Kapoor led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar."

The source also tells us that out of the Rs. 170 crore investment, Karan Johar has already recovered Rs. 90 crores from the sale of satellite, digital and music rights, leaving Rs. 80 crores to be recovered from theatrical. "He is placing big bets on the theatrical business. The entire team of the film, including Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, are confident that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will hit the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office, and make profits for the producers. The film has shaped up very well, and after a blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this is expected to be another entry of Kartik in the coveted club."

For Karan too, Kartik is confident up to give the biggest grosser to Dharma Productions by surpassing Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz, and all the math on the budget front is also done keeping his star-power and audience pull in mind.

