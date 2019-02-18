EXCLUSIVE: Indra Kumar confirms collaboration with Yash Raj Films (read details)

Indra Kumar, known for his comedy franchises, is gearing up for the release of Total Dhamaal. While the filmmaker is all set to return with the franchise, it was also rumoured that he is collaborating with Yash Raj Films. It was revealed last year that YRF had approached Indra Kumar for a comedy franchise. Now, the filmmaker has confirmed that he is indeed doing a film for them.

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Bollywood Hungama, Indra Kumar revealed, “I have signed up a film with YRF but there is no franchise as such. But, we are planning a fresh new subject. Yes.”

When asked whether it will be a comedy genre or something else, Indra further said, “There are two-three subjects we are working on. They are just basic ideas. And maybe, we have to select this, this or this.”

According to earlier sources, the movie will have actors from YRF’s Talent agency and the makers will be opting for the young guns to suit the storyline. When asked whether the star cast has been locked in, he added, “No. First, the subject needs to be finalized then we’ll move onto the cast.”

Meanwhile, Indra Kumar’s upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever among others. It is slated for February 22 release.