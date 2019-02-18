Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.02.2019 | 4:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Indra Kumar confirms collaboration with Yash Raj Films (read details)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Indra Kumar, known for his comedy franchises, is gearing up for the release of Total Dhamaal. While the filmmaker is all set to return with the franchise, it was also rumoured that he is collaborating with Yash Raj Films. It was revealed last year that YRF had approached Indra Kumar for a comedy franchise. Now, the filmmaker has confirmed that he is indeed doing a film for them.

EXCLUSIVE: Indra Kumar confirms collaboration with Yash Raj Films (read details)

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Bollywood Hungama, Indra Kumar revealed, “I have signed up a film with YRF but there is no franchise as such. But, we are planning a fresh new subject. Yes.”

When asked whether it will be a comedy genre or something else, Indra further said, “There are two-three subjects we are working on. They are just basic ideas. And maybe, we have to select this, this or this.”

According to earlier sources, the movie will have actors from YRF’s Talent agency and the makers will be opting for the young guns to suit the storyline. When asked whether the star cast has been locked in, he added, “No. First, the subject needs to be finalized then we’ll move onto the cast.”

Meanwhile, Indra Kumar’s upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever among others. It is slated for February 22 release.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Yash Raj Films ropes in Indra Kumar for a ‘clean comedy’, here’s who will star in it

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pulwama Attacks - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Pulwama Attacks - Kangana Ranaut cancels the…

PULWAMA ATTACKS - Manikarnika actress…

SCOOP: Sonakshi Sinha to feature opposite…

Ishaan Khatter to feature in this Sanjay…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to MARRY this…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification