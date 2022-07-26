Huma Qureshi is set to reunite with Dinesh Vijan. The actress will star in Maddock Films' next production Pooja Meri Jaan. With the announcement, July has exciting things in store for Huma Qureshi. This marks her second collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Badlapur. The actress is looking forward to this month as she celebrates her birthday on July 28.

EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi to star in Dinesh Vijan’s production Pooja Meri Jaan

The teaser of Maharani season 2 was out earlier this month and there is lot of buzz and excitement for the new season. "It’s a working birthday for me and I love it. Honestly, I’ve worked throughout this last year and I am really grateful for that. Looking forward to keep being busier and happier, " says Huma Qureshi.

Besides Maharani Season 2, Huma has a series of releases this year from Double XL to Monica O My Darling and Tarla Dalal.

