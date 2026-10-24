EXCLUSIVE: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 2 on the cards? Milap Zaveri CONFIRMS discussions with Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa: “There’s an intention and passion to make Part 2…fans have been asking for it”

On October 21, writer-director Milap Zaveri celebrated one year of the release of his sleeper hit, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Milap opened up about the possibility of a sequel to the romantic drama.

EXCLUSIVE: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 2 on the cards? Milap Zaveri CONFIRMS discussions with Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa: “There’s an intention and passion to make Part 2…fans have been asking for it”

Milap Zaveri said, “On social media, the film is still viral. Thousands of Reels are made on the film even today. If I put up any post, I instantly get comments from people asking for Deewaniyat 2. So, obviously, Anshul Garg, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Raghav Sharma and I have discussed it. I guess everything happens when the time is right. There's an intention and passion to make Part 2 at some point. When the time is right and magic has to happen, things automatically fall into place.”

He revealed, “On April 4, 2025, I met Anshul. Just 13 days later, the film went on floors! It's nothing short of magic for something like this to happen. You need a producer with jigra to pull it off.”

After Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Milap Zaveri had two more releases, Mastiii 4 (2025) and Tera Yaar Hoon Main (2026), both of which failed to make a mark at the box office. Did these setbacks affect him? Milap explained, “I have been fortunate because the love for Deewaniyat has been very strong. Even after one year, the film is still trending. People are anticipating a sequel. In fact, they are excited even about my film with Aditya Roy Kapur because it's in the same genre as Deewaniyat, Aashiqui 2 (2013), Marjaavaan (2019) and Tere Naam (2003). I have made films in this genre twice, Marjaavaan and Deewaniyat, and both times, I was lucky to achieve success. So, Deewaniyat has been this shield that has given me a lot of respect and protection. It has made people continuously believe that this is a genre I am good at.”

He added, “The confidence, passion and love that Bhushan Kumar ji and Adi are giving me are amazing. Bhushan ji pushed me to make a love story. He told me, ‘You're so good at intense romance. So, let's make an intense, powerful love story’. He has always supported me, right from Satyameva Jayate (2018) to Marjaavaan to now.”

He then shared some details about his untitled next, saying, “We start shooting this year. Aditya Roy Kapur is locked. We'll soon announce the girl who is paired opposite him. There's a strong supporting cast. Of course, Shaad Randhawa is there. He's a lucky charm. Jis film mein aata hai, chaar chaand laga deta hai!”

Can we expect an official announcement of the film's title and leading lady on his birthday, November 14? Milap Zaveri smiled and said, “I am pretty sure it'll happen before that!”

Also Read: Zee Studios sets February 5, 2027 release for Omung Kumar’s Silaa, starring Harshvardhan Rane

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