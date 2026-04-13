Dhurandhar The Revenge is having a splendid run at the box office and now all eyes are on the next promising biggie, Bhooth Bangla. The film is set for release on April 17, with paid previews on April 16. The makers completed the censor process well in advance. In this article, we’ll focus on the cut list for the horror comedy.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC replaces obscene words in Bhooth Bangla; makers voluntarily bring down the film’s length by 10 minutes post-certification

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded a U/A 16+ rating to Bhooth Bangla. However, the Examining Committee asked for a few changes. An obscene word was replaced at the 26th minute. Another set of obscene words was also asked to be replaced around an hour into the film. Towards the end, an obscene word in the subtitle was asked to be removed.

A denigrating reference to women in the first half was asked to be replaced. Finally, the makers were asked to include disclaimers for the religious and superstitious references in the film.

Once these changes were made, the makers of Bhooth Bangla were handed over the censor certificate on April 2. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 174.57 minutes. In other words, Bhooth Bangla is 2 hours, 54 minutes and 57 seconds long. Incidentally, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform readers that the Akshay Kumar-starrer is expected to have a runtime of around 170 minutes.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the team of Bhooth Bangla once again approached the CBFC after they made voluntary cuts to the film. The CBFC accepted these cuts on April 11. The makers trimmed as many as 63 scenes. Some scenes were shortened by just 1 second or a few seconds. The maximum cut was of 72 seconds, that is, 1 minute and 12 seconds, when a scene from the song 'O Sundari' was deleted. 27 seconds were also removed from the song 'O Re O Sawariya'.

In this way, Bhooth Bangla's duration came down by 10 minute and 5 seconds. The revised length is 164.52 minutes, that is, 2 hours 44 minutes and 52 seconds.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar pulls playful prank on Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla BTS video

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

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