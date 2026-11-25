Earlier this year, Emraan Hashmi tasted huge success with Awarapan 2. Naturally, there’s considerable excitement for his next release, Gunmaaster G9, which arrives in cinemas this Friday. The censor process of the action musical thriller was completed on time, and Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt about the changes sought by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 with ‘A’ certificate after certain modifications (COMPLETE list inside)

Despite passing Gunmaaster G9 with an ‘A’ certificate, the CBFC’s Examining Committee asked the makers to carry out several modifications. To begin with, obscene words were replaced with suitably modified terms. The mention of a liquor brand in a dialogue at the beginning of the film was also replaced.

Moreover, an ‘inappropriate’ reference to an Indian civilian award was asked to be replaced in both the dialogue and the subtitles. The CBFC also asked the makers to remove the word ‘polio’ in the second half of the film.

Further, scenes involving the sexual assault of a minor girl and an adult woman were ordered to be deleted at three places in the film. Furthermore, dialogues belittling women and a minor girl were asked to be replaced at two places.

Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was handed to the makers of Gunmaaster G9 on November 25. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, 143.00 minutes. In other words, Gunmaaster G9 is 2 hours and 23 minutes long.

Besides Emraan Hashmi, Gunmaaster G9 also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Avneet Kaur and others. The film marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, more than two decades after their hugely popular musical thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005).

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 is all set to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 director Aditya Datt reveals why three films with Emraan Hashmi never materialised; says, “Aashiq Banaya Aapne came with ‘huge baggage’”

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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