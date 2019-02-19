EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in Dream Girl REVEALED!

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only name that pops up in your head when you think of unconventional roles. From Vicky Donor to Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann has come a long way in the industry and never ceases to surprise us with his talents and choices of the scripts. Before even watching the film, you can be sure that Ayushmann’s movies are going to be anything but stereotypical. He is known to constantly out-do his performance with every film he does and we honestly love him for it!

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann, opened up about his role in the upcoming film, Dream Girl. This is another script that only Ayushmann can do without any hesitations. The twist is that Ayushmann will himself be seen playing the dream girl. Wondering how that is possible? Let us enlighten you. Talking about his unique character in the film, Ayushmann said, “Dream Girl is really unique, really interesting because I get to wear a saree in the film. It’s about a guy who plays Sita in Ram Leela. Traditionally, in our country we have all seen guys playing Sita, so I’m one of those. He has the unique talent of taking out voices of both male and female. It’s like a full on commercial film.”

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha and is being directed by Raaj Shaandilya. How excited are you to see Ayushmann Khurrana in and as Dream Girl? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana gets mobbed at midnight during Dream Girl shoot

More Pages: Dream Girl Box Office Collection