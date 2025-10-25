The underperformance of War 2 has undoubtedly shaken YRF’s ambitious roadmap to position the YRF Spy Universe as the biggest franchise in Indian cinema. Yet, Aditya Chopra is not letting the setback slow him down. Instead, he’s re-strategizing with renewed focus. The next chapter, Alpha led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and also starring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is already shaping up to be crucial in reviving momentum. Sources have confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will make a special appearance as Agent Kabir in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra dials Shah Rukh Khan for Alpha cameo – wants Pathaan to reignite Spy Universe!

However, the War 2 debacle has taken a toll on the impact of cameo in Alpha, and hence, sources inform that Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan, requesting him to make a cameo appearance in Alpha. A source told Bollywood Hugama, "At the moment, Pathaan is the most talked about character of the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha. He has designed a special part for him, which leads to Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think over the same, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment."

Aditya Chopra has requested 3 to 4 shoot days in early November, as Alpha is gearing up for a Christmas 2025 release. "Shah Rukh Khan had blocked the entire November for the shoot of King, but at the request of Adi, he is trying to reschedule the commitment to make his cameo in Alpha a reality. He will confirm his presence in a week to 10 days. If not a proper cameo, he might just shoot for an end-credit sequence of Alpha." Adi is also trying to crack a cameo for Salman Khan as Tiger in Alpha, but the writing is yet to be completed. "He will approach Salman only when the cameo's impact is as good as the one for Tiger in Pathaan had."

Alpha is directed by Shiv Ravail and is set for a Christmas 2025 release.

