Esha Gupta accuses a hotelier of inappropriate behaviour

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Esha Gupta, whose latest release One Day: Justice Delivered with Anupam Kher released on Friday, decided to celebrate it by hanging out with her friends. However, the outing did not go as planned. Taking to her social media, the actress accused hotelier named Rohit Vig of inappropriate behaviour.

Esha Gupta accuses a hotelier of inappropriate behaviour

On Twitter, Esha Gupta wrote, “If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot.”

She added, “Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough.”

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram stories to share videos about the said man. “About my previous post, this guy was literally raping me with his eyes..thanks to my security for being more patient than me in this situation..does anyone know him? #deardonna. He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this “future rapist. His name is-rohit..He owns st regis in goa.”

Check out the tweets:

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta takes fashion up a notch with a sexy bottle green outfit!

