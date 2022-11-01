comscore

Emilia Clarke to star as Oscar Wilde’s wife Constance Lloyd in An Ideal Wife

Bollywood News

Emilia Clarke to star as Oscar Wilde’s wife Constance Lloyd in Sophie Hyde’s An Ideal Wife.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Emilia Clarke to star as the leading character in Sophie Hyde’s An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress will portray the role of Irish children’s author and Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd.

Emilia Clarke to star as Oscar Wilde’s wife Constance Lloyd in An Ideal Wife

According to Deadline, the film follows the story of Oscar Wilde’s marriage to Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after she learned that Wilde was homosexual. Lloyd died in 1898 at the age of 40 while living in exile in Genoa, Italy, with her two sons.

“They had left London and changed their surname to Holland to distance themselves from the scandal of Oscar Wilde’s imprisonment for homosexual acts in 1895. During her life, Lloyd published two books of children’s literature and contributed to newspapers and journals. She was also a campaigner in the progressive dress reform movement.”

The project will be presented at this week’s American Film Market, which is set to begin on Tuesday. The upcoming role will mark Clarke’s return in Hollywood as the actress went on a hiatus after wrapping Thrones and appearing in Paul Feig’s 2019 holiday romance, Last Christmas.

Earlier this year, Clarke opened up about her health concerns talking about two brain aneurysms that left her with parts of her brain "missing." Following the announcement, she took some time away from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, An Ideal Wife has no release date yet.

Also Read: Quentin Tarantino denies Kanye West’s claims of coming up with story of his Oscar film Django Unchained – “I’d had the idea for Django for a while before I ever met Kanye.”

