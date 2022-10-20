While Dwayne Johnson is gearing up to make his DCEU debut as superhero with Black Adam, in an interesting game the actor shared who would win the battle between his DCEU superhero and BTS in recent interview.

Dwayne Johnson says BTS may have a shot at beating DCEU superhero Black Adam

As reported by Pinkvilla, Johnson is currently promoting his upcoming DCEU film. During the same, in a game of 'Who Would Win?' with Culture N Star, the actor was pitted against some amazing personalities and asked if anyone could beat Black Adam.

When Johnson was asked if Black Adam went head-to-head with the South Korean pop titans BTS, who would win, he replied, “They have an ARMY [the official name of the band’s fandom].”

Explaining the reason behind it, the former wrestler said, "30 million albums sold, which is absolutely incredible & they have an ARMY. That's how badass they are, they've got a shot at beating Black Adam."

The official synopsis for Black Adam reads, “In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend.”

“Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.”

Black Adam is officially releasing worldwide on October 21. Besides Johnson in the titular role, the anti-hero epic also stars Johnson, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi.

