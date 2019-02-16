Dino Morea to produce a social satire and here are the deets

Well, we haven’t seen much of the actor Dino Morea on screen off late. But we hear that though the actor is in no hurry to face the camera but instead in furthering his film production. Apparently Dino is keen on taking his production journey forward and will be joining hands with none other than Juno Chopra.

Let us remind you that Dino Morea has produced films like Jism 2 in the past. The actor turned filmmaker and Juno Chopra have got debutant Satram Ramani on board for directing this venture. Satram has assisted in some Bollywood films in the past which include the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho and even Dino’s production Jism 2.

Coming to the film, we hear that it will be a social satire set against the backdrop of North India. Although not many details on the untitled venture have been revealed, we hear that the film deals with tackling male population in a particular town. If reports are to be believed, the recce for the film has already started and Satram has been scouting for the right locations. While an official announcement on the same is awaited, it is yet to be seen if Dino is a part of the cast.

On the other hand, Dino Morea is also expected to be working on another production. The details of the same are currently under wraps but reports assert that this venture will indeed see the Raaz actor back on screen, showcasing his acting chops. But again, there are no details on his character available.

Dino Morea made his last appearance in Bollywood in the Bipasha Basu starrer Alone in which he made a cameo. He was seen in the regional film Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring Dulquer Salmaan and Neha Sharma.