Last Updated 25.02.2021 | 7:35 PM IST

Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi to headline horror-comedy Stree’s prequel titled Munjha 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Sanjana Sanghi finally is finding her footing in the industry. After much delay, her film Dil Bechara premiered on OTT which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has already begun shooting her next OM - The Battle Within and has signed her third lead role already! Sanjana Sanghi has been reportedly signed for the prequel of horror-comedy Stree which will be titled Munjha.

Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi to headline horror-comedy Stree's prequel titled Munjha 

According to a tabloid, producer Dinesh Vijan began to build a horror-comedy universe starting with 2017 Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao followed by 2011's Roohi with Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma, and 2022's Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Adding to that is Munjha starring Sanjana Sanghi. This will be a prequel to Stree and the last standalone film in the horror-comedy universe. The plan is to establish characters in such a way that they will cross paths with each other at some point very similar to Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

Apparently, this part was offered to Alia Bhatt first but the report states she was keen on doing multi-heroine film yet. Stree's director Amar Kaushik, who is directing Bhediya, will serve as creative producer whereas Munjha will mark the directorial debut of Sriram Raghavan's assistant Yogesh Chandekar. The film is reportedly set to go on floors this year!

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi is making office wear fashionable with layering

