Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2020 | 2:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Dil Bechara Box Office: The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer performs exceptionally well in New Zealand and Fiji

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara released in India on OTT. Releasing post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the film was surely going to get a lot of love as all his fans were eagerly waiting to see him create magic on screen for the last time. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial film was highly appreciated by the industry as well as the audience.

Dil Bechara Box Office The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer performs exceptionally well in New Zealand and Fiji

The film could not be theatrically released in India due to the theatres being shut in the wake of COVID-19 but the film did release in the theatres in New Zealand and Fiji. However, despite having a tough competition from Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and the fact that Dil Bechara has released in limited theatres there, it has managed to woo the audiences. So far, the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer has managed to make NZ$ 48,436 and FJ$ 33,864 in New Zealand and Fiji, respectively.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty has not approached any court for anticipatory bail and is ready for arrest, says her lawyer

More Pages: Dil Bechara Box Office Collection , Dil Bechara Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant…

Actor Himansh Kohli tests positive for…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification