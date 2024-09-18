It is a known fact that Sonam Khan, best known for her performances in films like Tridev and Ajooba, has returned to B-town circuit and is currently on a lookout for an interesting project. Meanwhile, she is keeping her social media fam entertained by sharing interesting tidbits about her Bollywood career along with her recent glimpses from her life. Recently, she expressed her appreciation for actress Janhvi Kapoor as the latter gears up for the release of her highly-anticipated film Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR by sharing an interesting video of the song ‘Chuttamalle’.

Devara Part 1: Sonam Khan appreciates Janhvi Kapoor for her performance in ‘Chuttamalle’ from the Jr NTR starrer

Sonam Khan shared a candid reel shared on Instagram where she is seen dancing joyfully to the infectious beats of ‘Chuttamalle’ which is sung by Shilpa Rao and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. In the caption, Sonam shared her admiration for the song and praised the dance moves of Janhvi Kapoor. She said, “Dancing with a full stomach (Thanks, sushi) Little did I know, my team was secretly recording me while I was at a photoshoot! This song has got me hooked so much so that I forgot about my sushi stomach and just danced the day away! Kudos to the amazing @janhvikapoor for creating magic in #Chuttamalle. She’s a talent to watch for just like her iconic mother #Sridevi ji!” As she described Janhvi as a "talent to watch," and drew parallels to her legendary mother, Sridevi, the actress’ words reflected the deep respect she has for both Janhvi's work and the legacy of Sridevi.

Readers would be aware, that the track, which released in multiple languages, has been becoming a favourite among listeners, not only for its melody and rhythm but also because of the chemistry that Janhvi Kapoor shares with leading man Jr NTR. On the other hand, Sonam Khan, who recreated this with her spontaneous moves on social media, also received thumbs-up from her fans.

Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor, the actress is making her Telugu debut in Devara which also marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan. Starring Jr NTR as the leading man and directed by Kortala Siva, the first part of the two-part film series, Devara: Part 1 is slated for release on September 27 in multiple languages simultaneously.

