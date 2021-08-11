Deepika Padukone, recently announced a program launched by her mental health foundation, LiveLoveLaugh and ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’ which is called ‘Frontline Assist’, providing mental health support for frontline workers affected by the pandemic.

The global star now has announced that the second drop opens today on www.DeepikaPadukone.com/Closet, where fans can score some treasured finds while supporting our frontline heroes.

Taking to her social media, Deepika shared, "#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset. The second edition of "Frontline Assist" is here! We are proud to direct proceeds from "The Deepika Padukone Closet" towards mental health support of our country's real heroes through our partnership with Sangath. Link in bio: www.deepikapadukone.com/closet #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset#FrontlineAssit@tlllfoundation @sangathindia"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the latest collection holds some apt ethnic wear for rakhi festivities, and pieces that would make for great gifts! From heirloom-worthy handbags and casual staples to trendy co-ord sets, there's a range of styles to choose from.

What's more, when purchased preloved over newly manufactured, this latest drop saves over 1.2 lakh litres of water, and as much carbon as driving the average car for over 2060 km.

Previous edits of her closet have received fabulous responses each time and things go sold out in a matter of minutes. The best part is the kind of mental health support that is being gathered with these efforts.

