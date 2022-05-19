Badhaai Do director Amit Sharma’s long-delayed project The Intern, a remake of the Robert de Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer of the same name, has long been hounded by problems. Initially, the desi remake of the hit 2015 starrer was announced with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as the lead. Deepika was to play a hotshot entrepreneur of an online fashion organization who hires a retired man as her intern.

Deepika Padukone no longer a part of The Intern remake?

After Rishi’s death, the project rightfully went to Amitabh Bachchan, and everyone was looking forward to the reunion of the Big B and Deepika after Piku. But now one hears the cast is being reshuffled again. Deepika may not be part of the desi Intern cast at all, although the Big B is very much an integral part of the cast.

The film’s producers are now looking for a replacement for Deepika, perhaps Parineeti Chopra whom Deepika had replaced in Piku?

