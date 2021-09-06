Deepika Padukone is a diva. She impresses every time she steps out and has her fashionista moments.

Deepika Padukone was recently seen on the sets of Kaun Banga Crorepati. Deepika made a stunning desi appearance in a pale pink pleated georgette saree with yellow and powder blue colour blocking from Payal Khandwala.

Deepika styled the saree with a bright yellow halter neck blouse. Her makeup was soft with a thin eyeliner with her hair in a messy bun with highlighted cheek bones. She looked absolutely beautiful with dainty jewellery to complete her look.

Deepika knows how to pull off a six yard and she does it with unmatched grace and beauty. She looked like an absolute beauty dressed in this Payal Khandwala creation which is available for purchase for Rs. 19,800.

Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. She recently wrapped up shoot for the same. The actor also has a long line-up of projects including ‘83, Fighter, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.

Padukone recently launched her care package on Club House where she talks about her struggle with mental illness in order to break the stigma and taboo surrounding it.

Deepika also launched a project called 'Frontline Assist'. Speaking about it she said, "Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country's frontline workers with 'Frontline Assist'."

