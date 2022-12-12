DC Studios co-head James Gunn has shut down the ongoing rumors about his feelings towards Henry Cavill while also hinting at Superman’s potential future at DC. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios took to Twitter on Saturday to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner’s Superman. The seminal comic book film, which hit theaters December 10, 1978, went on to earn three Oscar nominations and marked Christopher Reeve’s star-making turn in the title role.

DC head James Gunn calls Superman ‘a huge priority’ and shuts down Henry Cavill rumors

“Superman premiered 44 years ago today,” Gunn tweeted along with the film’s original poster with tagline that reads, “You’ll believe a man can fly.” Following the tweet, Gunn was flooded with questions regarding DC’s future plans for the character Superman, after only recently, it was reported that the studio has scrapped Man of Steel 2.

Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

When a fan asked if we’re going to see Superman again on big screen, Gunn responded, “Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.” Meanwhile, Gunn also responded to a Twitter thread where a fan had tweeted that Gunn does not like Henry Cavill.

When asked to comment on the claim about his feelings towards Cavill, Gunn dismissed the rumor and replied, “Sure: false.” The fan went on to provoke Gunn and added that he has heard from multiple people that Gunn doesn’t like Cavill.

Sure: false. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

The filmmaker brutally replied, “So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man.”

So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

