Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out against author J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender community.

Previously, Radcliffe had published an open letter where he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In his open letter, Radcliffe wrote, “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the [‘Harry Potter’] books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” he added. “I really hope that.” Now, in a recent interview with Indie Wire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author and her beliefs on transgender community.

“The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe said. “And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

As shared by Variety, Radcliffe published his letter on The Trevor Project’s website. A nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts in the LGBTQ community. “It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything,” Radcliffe added. “But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”

The controversy began in the wake of Rowling’s Tweets in June 2020 when she posted a series of comments where she argued that discussing gender identity negates biological sex. “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” the author wrote.

“If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

