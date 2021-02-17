The Pan-India film Liger has Ananya Panday up in arms and action. This film will see Ananya Panday debuting in four other industries with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda. While the actress has been prepping for her Pan-India project, she was also seen speaking in Telugu in the announcement video of the release date of Liger.

On being asked by a magazine if she is taking this film as an opportunity to appeal a much-wider audience, she shares, "Of course. I debuted in the Hindi film industry two years ago and now, I'm making my debut in four other industries. It's four times the nervous excitement and butterflies in the stomach! I feel the world has become such a small place. India is a country filled with so much culture and so much love. There are so many different languages and with the OTT space booming with opportunities, there are no more boundaries left. I consider it a privilege to cater to so many different languages and people. I'm very excited about it."

Ananya and Vijay are a fresh pair on the scene and it is only fair to say that both of them with such a wide fan base and popularity will set the show rolling. Complimenting each other well the two have always uttered words of praise at every given chance.

The youngest actor to have bagged a Pan-India film, Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. She also has a film lined up with who's who of the industry. Shakun Batra's next directorial will see the actress share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

