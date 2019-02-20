Cobrapost Operation Karaoke – Sunny Leone and Sonu Sood clarify after their names come in the sting operation for taking money to promote political parties

A day ago, social media sparked an outrage when a certain Operation Karoke went live on Cobrapost. Names of many renowned Bollywood celebrities like Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, Sunny Leone and others started doing the rounds as a sting operation was made on them. Posing as PRs, the team of this so called Cobrapost offered money to these celebrities for promoting a certain political party in secrecy before the forthcoming elections and the video showcases all those who agreed to do the same. While there were some who refused to do it, there were others cracking deals worth lakhs and crores in the video. Amongst them were Sunny Leone and Sonu Sood. The two actors however have now come out in the open to speak up on the same.

Sunny Leone was apparently accused of signing this deal because she is reportedly thankful to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting foreign citizenship to her husband Daniel Weber. The twitter handle of Cobrapost had shared a video of sting operation on Sunny saying, “#OperationKaraoke: Sunny Leonne has a condition of granting her husband Overseas Citizenship to support BJP: “Modi Sir ne Daniel ko overseas citizen banaya toh hum zaroor support karenge.” #BikaooBollywood.” Clarifying on the matter, Sunny Leone took to Twitter to slam Cobrapost for this!

#OperationKaraoke: Sunny Leonne has a condition of granting her husband Overseas Citizenship to support BJP: “Modi Sir ne Daniel ko overseas citizen banaya toh hum zaroor support karenge.” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/nGGw0OonRy — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

She posted this note on Twitter saying, “This is to inform you’ll that I am not campaigning for any political party, unlike the news that’s circulated talking about me doing so.” She asserted that she would be the first one to announce if and when she decides to rally for a political party. “If I choose to promote anything political in life I would choose things I only believe in,” she assured in the note. Here’s a glimpse of the same:

On the other hand, Sonu Sood voiced similar opinions. He firstly accused Cobrapost of showcasing only portions of their conversation and that too in a manipulative manner. He claimed that his statements have been misrepresented with an intention to sabotage his reputation. He also accused them of tampering with the edit and also adding background score for effect.

#OperationKaraoke: Any doubt? “Nahi, nahi, Bilkul nahi. I got the point” says Sonu Sood. He seeks to Increase his Fee “I feel ki jo apan 1.5 crore soch rahe hain it should be at least 2.5” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/le4U12LRh3 — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

He further went on to state that collaborations and endorsements of political parties are normally offered to B-town folks and the latter do it for them, albeit if they believe in their ideologies and ethics. He too mentioned that he wouldn’t be promoting a political party he doesn’t believe in and neither would he demean any party nor promote something wrong. In the same breath, he told in these reports that he would promote good work of any party and believes that it isn’t wrong in any manner with a good intention.