Cobrapost EXPOSE: Sonu Sood, Sunny Leone, Vivek Oberoi, Ganesh Acharya, Shakti Kapoor NAMED and SHAMED for accepting bribes from political parties

In a shocking turn of events, Cobrapost has EXPOSED numerous celebrities including Sonu Sood, Ganesh Acharya, Shakti Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Leone, Rakhi Sawant, Abhijeet Bhattacharya for accepting bribes in BLACK for promoting a particular political party on Twitter for garnering votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The organisation has posted videos on Twitter where the celebs are seen negotiating for a better rate. Some are even bargaining for most fees to be paid in black money. Not just money, Sunny Leone was seen asking for an overseas citizenship for her husband in exchange of tweets and posts. The representatives of this organisation posed as representatives of the political party and requested the celebs to take their deal. Most of them were more than willing but a few stuck to their ground, like Vidya Balan.

A question posed to the celebs was: “Would you be willing to promote a political party discreetly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram?”

A more comprehensive list of the celebs include: Sunny Lenne, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Tisca Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Shreyas Talpade, Amisha Patel, Mahima Chaudhry, Puneet Issar, Surendra Pal, Pankaj Dheer and his son Nikitin Dheer, Deepshikha Nagpal, Akhilendra Mishra, Rohit Roy, Rahul Bhat, Salim Zaidi, Rakhi Sawant, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani and wife Gauri Pradhan, Evelyn Sharma, Minissha Lamba and Koena Mitra, Poonam Pandey, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh and Baba Sehgal. Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal, Rajpal Yadav, Upasana Singh, Krushna Abhishek. Following are the videos from the expose.

Kailash Kher tells us that his agency will handle the Commercial aspects of the Deal, with a hidden agenda: “Haan, Hidden mein bhi wo batayenge commercial hum Nahi batayenge. Hum bas Haan ya Na kar sakte hain, ki ye kaam hum kar payenge ya Nahi kar payenge” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/RtiG1cXnKL — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

#OperationKaraoke: Sunny Leonne has a condition of granting her husband Overseas Citizenship to support BJP: “Modi Sir ne Daniel ko overseas citizen banaya toh hum zaroor support karenge.” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/nGGw0OonRy — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

#OperationKaraoke: Jackie Shroff says how it’s part of the game to keep such secrets “Wo game hota hai apna-apna yaar … apna kaam hai hum acchi baatein hum faila rahe hain, saath mein Dhan bhi de rahe hain toh oopar waale se faqir kya maangta hai” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/u5xI80Tr9H — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

#OperationKaraoke: Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya offers to make incendiary videos that would make viewers’ blood boil: “Wo mera video lijiye aap statement live … paanch-paanch minute teen-teen chaar minute ke khoon khaulane wala video lijiye” pic.twitter.com/J1S7L9e37j — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

#OperationKaraoke: For Dheer, Messages Have to be Effective “Wo toh circus ban jayega. Tweet aana chahiye bahut Soch samajh ke, aur bahud qayde se, aur bahut time pe jiska weight bhi ho … It should be Appreciated also” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/Dh702HtAzM — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

#OperationKaraoke: Savant makes a revelation on how she was hired earlier for the same purpose: “Last time bhi aise hua tha mujhe hire kiya tha Rajnath ji ne pata hai” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/9iOeOushkW — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019