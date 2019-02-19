Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.02.2019 | 10:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

Cobrapost EXPOSE: Sonu Sood, Sunny Leone, Vivek Oberoi, Ganesh Acharya, Shakti Kapoor NAMED and SHAMED for accepting bribes from political parties

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In a shocking turn of events, Cobrapost has EXPOSED numerous celebrities including Sonu Sood, Ganesh Acharya, Shakti Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Leone, Rakhi Sawant, Abhijeet Bhattacharya for accepting bribes in BLACK for promoting a particular political party on Twitter for garnering votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The organisation has posted videos on Twitter where the celebs are seen negotiating for a better rate. Some are even bargaining for most fees to be paid in black money. Not just money, Sunny Leone was seen asking for an overseas citizenship for her husband in exchange of tweets and posts. The representatives of this organisation posed as representatives of the political party and requested the celebs to take their deal. Most of them were more than willing but a few stuck to their ground, like Vidya Balan.

Cobrapost EXPOSE: Sonu Sood, Sunny Leone, Vivek Oberoi, Ganesh Acharya, Shakti Kapoor NAMED and SHAMED for accepting bribes from political parties

A question posed to the celebs was: “Would you be willing to promote a political party discreetly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram?”
A more comprehensive list of the celebs include: Sunny Lenne, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Tisca Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Shreyas Talpade, Amisha Patel, Mahima Chaudhry, Puneet Issar, Surendra Pal, Pankaj Dheer and his son Nikitin Dheer, Deepshikha Nagpal, Akhilendra Mishra, Rohit Roy, Rahul Bhat, Salim Zaidi, Rakhi Sawant, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani and wife Gauri Pradhan, Evelyn Sharma, Minissha Lamba and Koena Mitra, Poonam Pandey, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh and Baba Sehgal. Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal, Rajpal Yadav, Upasana Singh, Krushna Abhishek. Following are the videos from the expose.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pulwama Attacks - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Pulwama Attacks - Kangana Ranaut cancels the…

PULWAMA ATTACKS - Manikarnika actress…

SCOOP: Sonakshi Sinha to feature opposite…

Ishaan Khatter to feature in this Sanjay…

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to MARRY this…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification