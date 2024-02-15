With the year 2024 has kickstarted, several Pan-Indian films from the regional industries across the nation are gearing up to make their way into the screens for Hindi audiences. One among the pipeline is the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram starrer actioner Thangalaan. Ever since the first look and the teaser of the film has been unveiled, it is been making headlines mainly with it giving us a sneak peek into the Kolar Gold Fields, popularly known as KGF.

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is the original KGF and this is how!

While the teaser of the film has already given us an insight into the mad world of the world created by the makers, it created a lot of buzz for making references to the KGF. However, not many of the masses are aware about the fact that the story of the film captures the actual happenings, as to what transpired in the Kolar Gold Fields. Mounted on a massive scale, Thangalaan is a period action drama which traces back to thousand years ago when the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by Britishers. The latter exploited and looted them for their own purpose. It is set against the backdrop of the early 19th Century and the periodic action drama is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Field, Karnataka.

Recently, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers announced April 2024 as the release period of the much-awaited film. The film marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. The actor has also left his fans in anticipation with his rustic look and never-seen-before avatar.

Apart from him playing the main lead, Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and some prominent names from the Tamil industry. It is scheduled for worldwide release in April 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

