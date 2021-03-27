Ayushmann Khurrana is a self made success story for the youth of the country. He is an inspiration to all outsiders who want to make it big in any industry through sheer talent and hard work. During the pandemic, Ayushmann’s brand equity soared as India turned to a more relatable star who stood for strong values. According to a recent survey, Ayushmann is in the elite league of endorsers who the brands are lining up to sign because of his credibility as the poster boy of content cinema in India. Along with Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann is one of the topmost endorsers in India currently with over 20 plus big brands to his credit.

Ayushmann says, “It is truly humbling to know that the people of India find me relatable. It’s a huge compliment because I do consider myself to be one of the masses and my career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name, build a legacy through pure dedication and hard work. I have tried to bring out their lives on screen, tell their unique and inspiring stories and show everyone where the heart of my country lies. I guess that’s what has resonated the most with people and, in turn, resonated with the brands that I currently endorse.”

Ayushmann says that he will continue to be disruptive and try and give fresh cinema every time he comes on the big screen. He says, “I truly believed that audiences wanted to see new, disruptive cinema and I’m glad that my vision for content stands vindicated today. I’m happy that I could provide people with wholesome entertainment that could also spark a necessary conversation about change in society. I’m at a very exciting phase in my life where I want to do the best cinema that is being made by my industry and hopefully create an impact in the minds of people through the stories I tell.”

