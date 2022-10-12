South Korean actors Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyu Hyung and Seo Hyun Woo are confirmed to join Song Kang Ho’s upcoming drama Uncle Sam Sik (literal title).

Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyu Hyung and Seo Hyun Woo to join Song Kang Ho’s upcoming drama Uncle Sam Sik

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the drama is set to tell the story of the desire and bromance of two men, Uncle Sam Sik and Kim San, who survived the turbulent times in the early 1960s in Korea. Byun Yo Han has been cast as the second main character Kim San, a top elite student from the Korea Military Academy and a recipient of the Albright scholarship.

Him and Uncle Sam Sik have the same dream and that they will achieve that dream together. Lee Kyu Hyung will be seen as Kang Sung Min, a candidate to be the next leader. After using Uncle Sam Sik to fulfill his desires and achieve his goals, he abandons Uncle Sam Sik.

Seo Hyun Woo will portray the elite army soldier Jeong Han Min who went to train alongside Kim San as another recipient of the Albright scholarship. But unlike Kim San, Jeong Han Min stays and trains hard in the hopes of one day reforming the military. However, he too eventually comes to crash against the looming wall of reality.

Details around the drama are still being discussed upon. Notably, the drama will mark Song Kang Ho’s first television series in 32 years.

Also Read: Song Joong Ki, Shin Hyun Been, Lee Sung Min unveil star-studded first poster of Reborn Rich set in turbulent ‘80s

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.