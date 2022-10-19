BTS are allowed to participate in "national" events for the "public good" even while serving in the military.

Pop titans BTS are now going to officially fulfill their mandatory military service duties but the pop group can participate in ’national-level’ events while serving their military terms, the South Korean defense ministry has announced.

BTS members allowed to participate in ‘national-level’ events during military service, says South Korea’s defense ministry

According to an NME report, on October 18, Moon Hong Sik, the acting spokesperson for the South Korean defense ministry, told press that the members of BTS will still be allowed to participate in events while serving in the military. “Our position is that we will provide an opportunity if they wish to participate when there is a national-level event for the public good or an event designed in light of the national interest,” Moon Hong Sik said. While serving, Korean artists usually are unable to perform outside of their military activities.

The statement comes after BTS’ management label Big Hit Music announced on October 17 that all seven members of the boyband would fulfil their compulsory military terms. “Big Hit Music has focused [on] the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” said the agency.

It added that eldest member Jin would be the first to enlist later this year, as soon as he concludes promotions for his upcoming solo single. The members will accordingly enlist in the order of their solo endeavors. All members of the group will resume their activities in 2025 after all seven of them have completed their service.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin announces new single ‘The Astronaut’ set to release on October 28; Coldplay’s Chris Martin credited

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.