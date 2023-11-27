BREAKING: Inox Maison BKC to be the ONLY theatre in India with a bar; to host Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal’s grand premiere

The business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai grew with each passing year. Yet, it gave an incomplete feeling in the absence of a cinema hall. The gap was filled by PVR in 2021 with the launch of PVR Maison in Jio World Drive. And now, PVR Inox is all set to present another entertainment venue to BKC in the form of Inox Maison. It is located in Jio World Plaza and promises to give another entertainment venue to the locality.

And that’s not all. As per sources, it is one of its kind. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Inox Maison BKC will have a fully functional bar. Guests can consume alcohol while they wait for their film to start.”

The source continued, "The alcoholic beverage, however, won’t be allowed inside the auditorium and can be consumed only in the lounge.”

The source also revealed, “Earlier certain properties did boast of a bar. But at present, no multiplex in India has this facility. This means that Inox Maison BKC will be the only theatre in India to have a bar. Also, it’ll be the first ever cinema hall in Mumbai where guests can consume liquor.”

Another source said, “The grand premiere of the much awaited film Animal will be held at Inox Maison BKC on Thursday, November 30. The inauguration of the theatre will also take place on the same day. It’ll be attended by the lead actors – Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol – along with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Some more people from the industry are also expected.” A press conference of Animal might also take place in the same venue on Thursday.

