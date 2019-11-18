Bollywood Hungama

Box Office – Bala keeps collecting over the weekend, set to surpass Luka Chuppi in a couple of days

ByJoginder Tuteja

After a fantastic opening weekend, Bala showed very good growth in the second weekend too. On Sunday, the Amar Kaushik directed film brought in Rs. 8.01 crores and that has pushed the overall total to Rs. 90.74 crores.

For producer Dinesh Vijan, the first immediate target for Bala would be cross the lifetime numbers of his last super hit, Luka Chuppi [Rs. 95 crores]. While that should happen in quick time from now, he would next be gearing up for Rs. 100 Crore Club entry for Bala. That’s something which would call for a celebration indeed as it would be Maddock Films’ second century after Stree.

Of course, Stree would be hard to beat as that film had done well at multiplexes as well as single screens to accumulate Rs. 130 crores in the final run, hence turning out to be a blockbuster. Ditto for Ayushmann Khurranna’s last big super hit Dream Girl which had gathered Rs. 142.26 crores in its lifetime due to the very same reason. In case of Bala, the moolah is primarily coming from the multiplexes and hence there may be a bit of shortfall from single screens.

Nonetheless, the film is still a super hit already and one now waits to see what do Ayushmann Khurranna, Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik announced as their next venture.

