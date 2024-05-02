Kicking off the first panel of the day are actors and social media sensations Anushka Sen, Riddhima Pandit and Avika Gor who talked about social media.

The glitz and glamour return to Mumbai as the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 has kicked off its second edition. Starting on May 2nd, at the Taj Lands' End, the event promises to be a star-studded celebration of style and talent in the Indian entertainment industry. This year's ceremony goes beyond just awards. Industry insiders and fans can also look forward to invigorating panel discussions featuring prominent figures. Kicking off the first panel of the day are actors and social media sensations Anushka Sen, Riddhima Pandit and Avika Gor who talked about social media, fashion, beauty and influencer culture in the current times.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2024: Anushka Sen urges fans to be cautious of everything they see online

Actress Anushka Sen, known for her social media presence, spoke about the potential dangers of social media and the deceptive nature of skincare influencing. Sen encouraged fans to be cautious of everything they see online and to consult with a dermatologist before making any major changes to their skincare routines. This message of responsible online behavior and prioritizing expert advice is a refreshing reminder that true beauty comes from within and should be celebrated for its individuality.

The stage is set for a spectacular evening that promises to be a captivating blend of fashion, entertainment, and insightful discussions. With its focus on recognizing well-rounded talent, promoting responsible online behaviour, and celebrating true beauty, the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 is sure to be a night to remember.

The second edition of the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solution, is being held on May 2, 2024, at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. The highlights of the award show apart from the invigorating panel discussions are expected to be big names like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and so many more. The awards are presented by Macho Hint, Co-Powered by TVS Raider, Premium Lingerie Partner Amante, Astrology Partner Astrotalk, Gold Partner Senco Gold & Diamonds, Stylish Footwear Partner Red Chief, Stylish Watches Partner Poze Sonata, Outdoor Partner Bright Outdoor and Venue Partner Taj Hotels.

Also Read: Anushka Sen starrer Dil Dosti Dilemma to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 25

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.